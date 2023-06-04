The team of four girls age 10 - 13 from Queen Mary's School in Topcliffe competed in the 70cm showjumping National Schools Championship.

The riders, Lily Huber, Tegan Ford, Peggy Attwood and Florence Penny-Smith, travelled down to the All England Jumping Ground at Hickstead in Sussex to compete in one of the most challenging competitions in the National Schools Association Finals.

Alice Clennan, showjumping coach and manager at the school, said the girls beat Lavington School by just 0.95 of a second to claim the victory.

"All the girls have the school and county proud and deserve a light shone on this achievement. I am a very proud manager," Alice said.

The girls competed in the national finals after victory in the qualification rounds at Northallerton Equestrian Centre, where they finished first in the county.