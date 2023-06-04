According to the latest data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), York city centre has the highest rate in the area at 35.9 cases per 100,000 population and five cases.

The city centre is shaded in a light green colour on the map, as the rate is between 10 and 49.

Other areas of the city shaded in the same colour include Woodthorpe and Acomb Park at 32.1, Holgate West also at 32.1, Heworth North and Stockton at 31 and Fulford Road and Clementhorpe at 22.6.

The majority of the city and its surrounding areas are now shaded in white as there are less than three cases here meaning show data is shown.

But, Tadcaster is also shaded in a light green colour as the rate here is higher than in York at 39.9 cases per 100,000 population.

Overall, York's Covid rate stands at 16.6 cases per 100,000 population, with a total of 35 cases across the city.