Cafe Mambo Ibiza returns to York for 2023 following two previous sell-out shows.

Back by popular demand, Cafe Mambo Ibiza lands at the York Barbican on Saturday August 5 for ‘Classics In The City’ and brings with it a top line up of DJ talent.

A spokesperson for the event said: "This special indoor event will deliver an unmissable atmosphere and showcase some of the most influential and much-loved house music tracks from the past three decades, played by an all-star lineup of DJs.

"The York Barbican is the perfect venue for this event, with its state-of-the-art sound system and spacious dance floor."

Taking to the Mambo turntables are legendary names in dance music, Paul Oakenfold, Judge Jules and Danny Rampling, with further sets from Erik Hagleton.

In a special guest appearance, Mambo crowds will also be treated to the vocals of house diva, Julie McKnight, as well as vocal powerhouse, Shingai.

This highly anticipated event is a chance to relive the tunes that provided the soundtrack to generations of Ibiza adventures.

Tickets for Cafe Mambo Ibiza ‘Classics In The City’ start at £32.50 plus a booking fee - and can be purchased on the Event Hype website.