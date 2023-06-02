POLICE are warning residents in York to be on their guard after a number of thefts from vehicles in the city.
It comes after an increase in thefts from vehicles where items have been stolen.
PCSO Justin Piercy said: "Please ensure that your vehicles are locked when not in use and also remove all valuables from sight as this is what the offenders are looking for.
"If you experience any issues in the area we would be grateful if you could please let us know. If the issue is still ongoing please contact us on tel: 999 emergency or 101 non emergency, if not ongoing you can report online using this link https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk/
"If you need any crime prevention or security advice please use this link: https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/keeping-vehicles-safe/"
