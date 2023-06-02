The Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) based in Selby executed a warrant in Barlby.

The team acted on intelligence and executed a warrant at an address on Olympia Crescent last week. On searching the address officers recovered a quantity of what is suspected to be a Class-A drug, cash and drugs paraphernalia.

A 47-year-old man was arrested at the address on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class-A drug. He was interviewed and later released under investigation.

Sergeant Richard Wood from the Selby Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “The trade in illegal drugs exploits the most vulnerable people in society and is frequently linked to serious and organised crime.

“We’re always working hard to remove drugs from the communities we serve and will continue to pro-actively work on operations to do this.

“ I would urge anyone who has any information in relation to drug use in their community to report it to the police.”

If you have any concerns or information about drugs in your community, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

In an emergency, always call 999.