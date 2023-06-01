The county's police is appealing for witnesses and information after an attempted robbery which happened at about 11.40am on Wednesday (May 31) in Easingwold.

A police spokesman said: "The victim, an elderly gentleman, was asked for the time by the suspect who then proceeded to grab hold of the elderly gentleman’s watch and attempt to take it by force. The suspect them fled the area.

"The suspect is described as white man, 5’ 9” to 6’ 3” tall, he was approximately 50 – 60 years old. He was wearing a jacket that looked as though it was waterproof.

"Officers are urging members of the public to contact them with any information that could assist the investigation. They particularly want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, or who has CCTV or dash cam footage of the incident that shows the person described in the immediate area about Long Street.

"If you can assist, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Alice Johnson."

Alternatively, you can email alice.johnson@northyorkshire.police.uk If you want to remain anonymous when providing information, you can contact the independent charity Crime stoppers on 0800 555 1111 or report via their website.

Please quote reference number 12230098612 when passing information.