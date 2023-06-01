ONE lane of a major road in York has now reopened after an earlier closure.
The A64 was closed Eastbound near Grimston Bar in York with heavy traffic due to a broken down vehicle.
It's was affecting traffic close to the A1079 Hull Road at the Grimston Bar Interchange.
The incident has since cleared and traffic has returned to normal.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article