Shirley Gumley is the longest-serving volunteer at St Leonard's Hospice, which has been running for 38 years.

Shirley and her husband Seamus decided to offer their time in 1987, as the hospice had cared for her sister, Sheila, for six months until her death.

Sheila was the second patient to be admitted to the then new hospice.

Shirley said: "The care she had was wonderful, nothing was too much trouble. The staff, the volunteers, food - she was so happy to be there."

During the early days, the couple began driving patients to day care, helping with the cleaning and day trips at the weekend.

Shirley also worked in the inpatient unit and Seamus helped on reception.

She added: "This was very rewarding. The day care trips were varied and we had lots of fun doing concerts, taking people on day trips and having lunch out.

"He (Seamus) enjoyed talking to visitors as he knew what they were going through. All the staff were very kind to us."

The couple then got involved in sorting clothes, bric a brac and other things to sell at the hospice's car park sale.

The car park sales then expanded and saw the opening of St Leonard’s first shop in Acomb, leading to 11 more shops over the years.

After 22 years, Shirley had to leave the main hospice site to care for her husband, and now continues her volunteering at the donation centre in Acomb.

Shirley said: "People are ever so kind with their donations. The space for sorting clothes has got bigger over the years and is now in a warehouse in Acomb where I regularly volunteer.

"I feel really privileged to be able to use my time like this. This is my 37th year and I hope I can keep going longer."

Lara McVicar, volunteer services manager at St Leonard’s, said: "We are so grateful to volunteers like Shirley who continue our vital work, in the hospice, our community and in our shops.

"We have a huge variety of volunteer roles and our volunteers are trained to help with everything from people-facing roles like supporting patients and their relatives, to behind the scenes like administration, gardening and helping prepare for fundraising events.

"There really is something for everyone.”

Anyone who would like to find out more about volunteering should contact St Leonard’s Hospice on 01904 777765 or email volunteers@stleonardshospice.org.uk.