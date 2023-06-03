The present hospital on Wigginton Road replaced numerous other facilities spread across York, including Acomb Hospital, Deighton Grove Hospital, Fulford Hospital, the Military Hospital, Yearsley Bridge Hospital, York City Hospital and York County Hospital.

It cost £10.5 million to build and a further £2 million to equip and occupied 20 out of the 22 acres on the site. It accommodated more than 1,600 staff.

Construction took place over a span of five years from 1971 and 1976.

It was officially opened by Princess Alexandra on July 28, 1977.

Today, York Hospital has more than 700 beds and offers a range of inpatient and outpatient services. Its emergency department (A&E) is currently undergoing a £18 million upgrade to provide improved facilities.

Hospital under construction in 1974 (Image: NQ)

Readers left memories on our website and in our Facebook nostalgia group, Why We Love York - Memories. We've also dug into our archive to find some more images of the construction and early days of the hospital.

One reader recalled how clean the new hospital was. "I worked there when it had newly opened as a domestic. Myself and my colleague had the ward we worked on absolutely spotless as every day Mrs Williamson would come along and check every corner and rails etc to make sure it was all done properly. We were really proud of our efforts."

---

What are your memories of York's new hospital in the the 1970s? Perhaps you worked there? Get in touch via email: maxine.gordon@thepress.co.uk. You can also join our nostalgia group on Facebook, Why We Love York - Memories. Find us at: www.facebook.com/groups/yorknostalgia/

---

One reader recalls the construction site as a playground: "I used to go and play on the building site, climb all over the diggers etc. Before health and safety was invented."

Of course, the site was once school playing fields, a fact that many readers recall.

One posted: "I am old enough to remember what was there before the hospital. Many a game of football I played there as a centre forward (before strikers were invented) when it was St. Wilfred's primary school playing fields. I also remember my grandparents telling me they watched York Cricket Club there. One of my sons was born in the maternity unit on the site of one of the goalposts!"

The hospital being built (Image: NQ)

Stephen Oxlade said: "It was also my footballing field when at St Thomas’ primary in Lowther Street.Would wend our way there and back crocodile fashion, while watching the Silver Arrow streamlined trains hurtle past on the Scarborough line under the Asylum Lane Glass Bridge. Such happy pre-war childhood days, never forgotten."

Chloe Simpson recalls selling The Press at the new hospital in the 1970s. "Remember doing The Press in the hospital in 1977. The press cost 7p. We sold The Press to patients, staff, the public. Remember the telephone exchange room - we sold in there. The doctors lounge was always thick with smoke."

Not everyone was a fan, however.

Eileen Walker posted: "I remember the doctor I had at the time; he called it the luxury hotel and did not like it at all."