Throughout the next 12 months, North Yorkshire Council will celebrate the difference that volunteers make by sharing stories from across the county as part of the Team North Yorkshire campaign.

Council leader Cllr Carl Les said: “We are very fortunate to have a thriving and committed network of volunteers in North Yorkshire, with those involved making a real difference to thousands of people.

“Many volunteers are motivated by simply wanting to help others, so it is only right that we highlight their work. They play such a pivotal role in not only helping the council but a wealth of other organisations too.”

Volunteers have supported the delivery of council services, including helping to manage and maintain public rights of way, promoting the authority’s waste reduction priorities and working with the archives team. They are also critical in a range of roles such as keeping North Yorkshire libraries open, helping run schools as governors and supporting the emergency response during major incidents.

Bev Lawrence, volunteer (Image: North Yorkshire Council)

Bev Lawrence, who lives in Richmond, has employed her vast experience as a teacher to help refugees from countries including Syria, Iraq, Sudan and Afghanistan.

Ms Lawrence, who retired from her 38-year teaching career in 2015, is a teaching support volunteer for the English for speakers of other languages (ESOL) courses which are held in her hometown.

Ms Lawrence said: “It has been a great experience and it has been inspirational working with these people who have come to a new country to make their home here.”

The value of volunteers to help deliver vital services has been recognised in North Yorkshire for many years, especially in the face of financial constraints.

Alex Callaghan, 16, has volunteered at Scarborough and Filey libraries since seeking work experience at the Scarborough branch 10 months ago.

He said: “I get personal fulfilment out of helping people and getting involved with the community. I have learned a lot about customer service and working as part of a team in a kind of retail environment.”

More information about volunteering is available at www.northyorks.gov.uk/TeamNorthYorkshire