The Naked Bike Ride is primed to travel through York next Saturday - and promises to be as bright and bold as ever.

This year's ride kicks off from Millennium Bridge at 4.15pm on Saturday June 10.

Today, we look back to the city's first Naked Bike Ride in 2006, when York crowds couldn't quite believe their eyes as cyclists wearing either their birthday suits or minimal clothing pedalled through the city on two wheels.

Flashback to 2008 and the York Naked Bike Ride (Image: Nq)

The event, which has been established across the world, has been set up by environmental campaigners wishing to draw our attention to the climate emergency.

Back in 2006, The Press reported how a 50-strong group taking part in the Naked Bike Ride were given a police escort by fully-clothed cycling officers.

Some of the cyclists chose to stay fully-clothed, some wore pants and G-strings, or painted themselves silver, while others went for the naturist look.

One man joined the ride on a unicycle dressed as Santa Claus to highlight the dangers of global warming. He held aloft a banner which read: "Father Christmas says no to climate change".

Kay Watkins, of Holgate, York, got her friend to paint her naked body for the ride, but said she was nervous at the prospect. "It's really exciting, " she said. "I've spent a lot of years campaigning."

A 40-year-old naturist called Steve, said: "Why should we cover up our bodies on a sunny day like today? It gets across the message that we need more cycle tracks."

2006 - and they are off! York's first Naked Bike Ride gets underway (Image: Nq)

The ride started at Lendal Bridge, passed the Minster and continued up to the Millennium Bridge, before finishing at the Museum Gardens.

One group of men stripped off and joined the ride on their bikes for no other reason than to have a laugh.

Among them was Christian Potter, of Acomb, who said: ""I'm not really interested in the issues, but it's a sunny day and I've had a beer."

But not everyone appreciated the extraordinary spectacle. Father-of-four Steve Noble, 26, of Acomb, York, was shocked to be faced by the group riding passed as he walked out of the Museum Gardens with his family.

He covered his children's eyes and shouted at the group to put some clothes on.

"It's absolutely disgusting, " he said. "They should all be arrested. I can't believe the police would let it go on."

Sergeant Dave Horn, who co-ordinated the police cycling operation, said officers rode with the group at the front and rear to maximise safety. Traffic was prevented from overtaking the cyclists.

Our archive photos take us on a look back over the early years of the Naked Bike Ride in York.