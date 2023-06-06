The jurors were shown a picture posted on the social media of Dean Robert Bestford, 38, and Christine Baker, 35, with blood on their hands, smiling into the camera. She had a baseball bat which the prosecution said she had taken off one of the three people.

Brooke Morrison, prosecuting, said the pair had been at Baker’s home when three men came to her door and they went out into the street.

One of the visitors had an axe and another the baseball bat.

Bestford armed himself with a knife and Baker a bottle which she broke on the ground before chasing the three men off, said Ms Morrison at York Crown Court.

Bestford denied being part of the violence, claiming in evidence that he had only gone out to protect Baker and to bring her back inside.

After the jury convicted Bestford of affray, Judge Simon Hickey said the idea of Baker needing protection was “ludicrous”.

He told Bestford: “For anyone who carries a knife into a public street and is prepared to gesture with it, custody is the only option.”

Bestford, of St Stephen’s Square, Acomb, had denied the charge. He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on June 20 alongside Baker, of Danebury Drive, Acomb, who had previously admitted the same charge.

Ms Morrison said the three men arrived at Baker’s house at 7pm on October 12, 2021 and were behaving aggressively.

Baker and Bestford went outside and neighbours heard shouting.

Teenagers nearby retreated into their homes.

Giving evidence, Bestford claimed he didn’t know who the three men were or why they had come to his friend’s house.

He had been visiting Baker’s house for the first time in a couple of weeks.

He said he had been smoking cannabis and using a piece of plastic to clean the smoking device because it had previously been used for cocaine.

He claimed he had taken the plastic out with him and that he had it in his hand not a knife.

About Baker taking the baseball bat of one of the visitors, he said: “I never saw anyone take anything off anybody.”

The jury heard the knife seen in Bestford's hand during the incident had a distinctive pink handle and a knife with a pink handle was found in Baker’s home when the pair were arrested.

Police have never identified the three men who went to the house that night.

The jury watched CCTV of the incident.