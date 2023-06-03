Andrew Philip Wilson, 21, hit out when two groups of friends encountered each other in Coney Street two days before Christmas 2021.

The violence ended with an undergraduate lying unconscious on the ground. The victim had just started a rugby scholarship at an American university and had come home for the festive season, said Oliver Connor, prosecuting.

He was in a coma for some time. As well as a fractured skull, he suffered a brain haemorrhage and a “traumatic brain injury”.

A year later, doctors were not sure if he will recover fully and he had yet to resume playing contact sports, said Mr Connor.

“The risk of any assault is someone falling onto a hard surface such as the ground will sustain significant injuries or death,” Recorder Dapinder Singh KC told Wilson. “This is very serious offending.”

About the victim, he said: “This is someone who has lost a year of his time.”

The rugby star had suffered a major trauma that had had major effects of him, his family and his future.

Wilson, of Mattersey Road, Everton, north Nottinghamshire, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm. He was made subject to a 12-month prison sentence suspended for two years on condition he does 200 hours’ unpaid work. He must pay £5,000 compensation to the victim.

Wilson’s barrister Paul Greaney KC said the money would be paid within 28 days.

“He does think about the consequences of his conduct that night. He is deeply regretful and remorseful,” said the defence barrister.

Wilson pleaded guilty on the basis that he didn’t punch the victim but his legs and those of the victim “became entangled” and the victim then fell to the ground.

“He was aware of the risk he may cause the complainant some harm but took that risk,” said Mr Greaney.

York Crown Court heard that the victim was out in the city centre with friends on December 22, 2021, and arrived at Kuda nightclub at about midnight. They left at 3am on December 23.

Mr Connor said Wilson was part of a different group and there was a verbal confrontation between the two groups in Coney Street.

One man appeared to be acting as a peacemaker.

Wilson struck out at him causing the gathering to “descend generally into violence”.

The victim had moved to one side, but Wilson moved towards him.

“There was physical contact between them and as a result, the complainant falls,” said Mr Connor. Both men had been drinking.

Wilson told a probation officer that he had drunk very little since and the incident had had a traumatic effect upon him.

He works in his family’s business.