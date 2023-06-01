The collection has been launched by Castle Howard in collaboration with top British design house Watts 1874.

Titled 'The Castle Howard Indienne Collection', the bespoke collection comprises seven designs developed by Watts 1874.

It was inspired by late 19th century samples accumulated by Rosalind Howard, 9th Countess of Carlisle, as part of an ambitious project to redecorate the house, located near Malton, from the 1880s onwards.

Numerous bolts of fabric and rolls of wallpapers were carefully stored and protected from light damage and have recently been rediscovered by the stately home’s current owners, Nicholas and Victoria Howard.

The collection has been created by Castle Howard in collaboration with Watts 1874 (Image: Christopher Horwood)

The archive samples offer a unique glimpse into the vibrant colours and bold designs fashionable at that time including oriental patterns and floral chintzes.

Victoria, inspired by Rosalind’s legacy, has been committed to bringing the stunning samples back to life, with Watts 1874 a natural partnership for the process.

Together with the Castle Howard curators and interior designer Remy Renzullo, the Watts team carefully selected from Rosalind’s archives, forming a bespoke collection of seven designs.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Watts 1874 to bring these beautiful historical designs to life," said Victoria.

“We’ve worked closely with interior designer Remy Renzullo to recreate the colours and textures of the originals, giving these traditional patterns a new lease of life for a modern audience.

“I’m thrilled to honour Rosalind’s legacy and be able to share the beautiful designs and collections from Castle Howard’s history.”

Nicholas Howard entertaining guests at the launch event lunch (Image: Emma Raye Photography)

Interior designer Remy Renzullo with Victoria and Nicholas Howard (Image: Emma Raye Photography)

The Castle Howard Indienne Collection was launched to the interior design industry on May 24 at an event hosted in the house and grounds of the stately home.

At the launch, guests were offered opportunity to view historic pieces from the archive alongside the new range.

The collection is available online via the Watts 1874 website.

Castle Howard is running an event titled ‘If Walls Could Talk’, giving visitors the opportunity to learn about Castle Howard interiors and Rosalind, 9th Countess’ legacy on September 22.

Tickets are available on Castle Howard’s website: castlehoward.co.uk

The Castle Howard Indienne Collection (Image: Christopher Horwood)

The event joins the stately home’s offering, which also includes the new art exhibition ‘People We Love’.

People We Love opened last month and runs until October.

It has been created by artist Kit Monkman and showcases portraits of local residents gazing at a picture of someone they love on high-definition screens in the stately home’s chapel.

Over the three minutes each movement and expression reveals something about the person.

People We Love is free to view with a Castle Howard house and gardens ticket.