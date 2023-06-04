TV company, Five Mile Films, which makes the Channel 4 series The Dog House, are making a second series of the prime time show The Dog Academy for Channel 4 - which is all about misbehaving dogs and their owners.

The team are looking for people to come forward in York to take part in the show.

A spokesperson for the programme said: "We’re looking to hear from people who might be struggling with their dog’s behaviour and need help to overcome their dog’s issues.

"From small quirks to life impacting behaviour, we’ve assembled a team of the very best trainers in Britain to help owners transform their dogs once and for all.

"The series will be filmed later this year, but applications are open now and we’d love to hear from people within York to have the region represented this time round."

To apply for the show, contact the team by emailing: dogacademy@fivemilefilms.co.uk or visiting the programme's website.