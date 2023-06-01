Christine Grayson wrote she needed a "sabotage team" to "get rid of these 5G masts bloody near me" in a Telegram online message exchange on August 7, 2021, a jury at Leeds Crown Court heard.

The 59-year-old believed they were linked to the Covid-19 vaccine.

The jury also heard how she regarded the masts as pieces of "enemy infrastructure" and was strongly opposed to the rollout of the 5G network.

She will be sentenced alongside Darren Reynolds, 60, who was convicted of eight terrorist offences in the same trial.

They included encouraging terrorism with online comments calling for MPs to be killed, having a document called How to Become An Assassin and having a manual on how to build a .50 Browning calibre single shot rifle.

A replica assault rifle found at Darren Reynolds' home Pic from Counter Terrorism Police

The jury at Leeds Crown Court heard how police found a crossbow with crossbow bolts at Grayson's address and replica assault rifles at Reynolds' address.

A crossbow found at Christine Grayson's home. Pic from Counter Terrorism Police.

Crossbow bolts found at Christine Grayson's home Pic from Counter Terrorism Police

The pair were investigated by counter terrorism police.

Grayson, of Boothwood Road, Rawcliffe, denied conspiracy to commit criminal damage in relation to the masts, but was convicted at the end of the month-long trial.

She was acquitted of a charge of encouraging terrorism, which she had also denied.

Christine Grayson plotted to blow up 5G masts. Pic from Counter Terrorism Police

Reynods, of Newbould Crescent, Sheffield, was acquitted of the conspiracy to commit criminal damage charge and two charges of disseminating a terrorist publication. He was found guilty of one count of encouraging terrorism, one of disseminating a terrorist publication and six of possessing material likely to be useful to a person committing an act of terrorism.

He had denied all the charges against him.

Darren Reynolds of Sheffield was convicted of terrorism offences. Pic (counter terrorism police)

Both defendants were remanded in custody and will be sentenced on Monday at the same court.

Following the verdicts Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said: “Hateful views aim to sow discord and distrust in our communities, and one post or video has the power to radicalise and encourage others to commit acts of terrorism.”

“If you’re concerned about something you’ve seen or heard, trust your instincts and report it. You can report your concerns in confidence at gov.uk/ACT.”

Opening the prosecution in April, Tom Storey had told the jury the defendant knew each other through the social media platform Telegram, which both used regularly between 2020 and 2022.

They subscribed to an anti-authoritarian ideology including conspiracy theories.

Jurors were told Reynolds openly discussed the use of violence against people he labelled "traitors", particularly Members of Parliament.

On June 29, 2021 he posted: "Storm parliament and the Lords, drag them ALL outside and hang them ALL on the spot for treason, sedition insurgency, attempted genocide and crimes against the peoples of Great Britain," the court heard.

The court heard that in one police interview, Reynolds asked officers: "Do I look like a terrorist to you?"