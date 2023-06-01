A DRIVER has died following a crash in York city centre.
North Yorkshire Police said officers were called to reports of a collision today at around 9.46am in Kingsland Terrace in York.
A spokesperson for the police force said: "Police, fire and ambulance were all in attendance.
"Sadly, the driver of one of the vehicles involved has since died.
"Officers are currently investigating the causes of the collision, but they have not ruled out the possibility that it could be related to a medical episode."
The road was closed whilst the emergency services worked at the scene - and it was reopened at around 2pm.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article