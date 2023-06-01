North Yorkshire Police said officers were called to reports of a collision today at around 9.46am in Kingsland Terrace in York.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "Police, fire and ambulance were all in attendance.

"Sadly, the driver of one of the vehicles involved has since died.

"Officers are currently investigating the causes of the collision, but they have not ruled out the possibility that it could be related to a medical episode."

The road was closed whilst the emergency services worked at the scene - and it was reopened at around 2pm.