Humberside Police officers said the man was arrested in Eastgate in Goole following reports of making threats to people and carrying a knife in the street at around 12.10pm on Sunday (May 28).

A spokesperson for the police force said: "Trevor Scott, aged 45, of Eastgate, Goole was arrested at the scene and later charged with several offences.

"He appeared at Hull Magistrates Court on Monday May 29 charged with three counts of assault, two of which were against emergency workers, criminal damage and the possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

"He was remanded into custody to appear at Crown Court at a future date."