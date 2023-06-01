North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information about a recent spate of burglaries in Scarborough.

The incidents, which officers believe are linked, occurred on the north side of the town at addresses in Hilcrest Avenue, Green Howards Drive and North Cliff Avenue along with a further incident in Scalby Beck Road.

It is believed the burglaries took place between 12pm and 3.15pm on Friday May 26.

Officers said they would like to speak with a white man in his early 20s, wearing a dark coloured hooded top on a dark coloured bike with white front forks who was seen in the area at the time as they believe he could help them with their enquiries.

Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the burglaries. In particular, they are appealing for information or footage from the area at the time of the incidents, such as dashcam, doorbell footage and CCTV.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email James.temple@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for James Temple.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230095083 when passing on information.