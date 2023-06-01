Aldwark Manor Estate in Aldwark near York has won a coveted 2023 Travelers’ Choice award.

Christophe Gitton, estate director, said: “Aldwark Manor Estate is famed for its ‘Never Ordinary’ proposition, and this Tripadvisor award truly confirms it.

“From our upcoming Peter Kay luxury experiences to our newly launched golf course, we’re constantly striving to provide the ultimate guest experience which cannot be found anywhere else. While the last few months have seen incredible redevelopments being achieved at the estate, we cannot wait for what the rest of the year has in store, and we know that our guests will be blown away.”

Aldwark Manor Estate in Aldwark near York has won a TripAdvisor 2023 Travelers’ Choice award (Image: Aldwark Manor)

Never a place to do things by halves, a further £22 million investment is currently underway, including a fine dining addition due to open in early 2024, and a state-of-the-art spa, leisure club, conference centre and 40 additional bedrooms extension to be completed in the summer of 2025.

“Congratulations to the 2023 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice winners,” said John Boris, chief growth officer at Tripadvisor. “The travel resurgence we’ve seen throughout the past year has even further heightened the competition. Earning a Travelers’ Choice Award demonstrates that you have provided great experiences to those who matter most: your guests. With changing expectations, continued labour shortages, and rising costs, this is no easy feat, and I am continually impressed with the hospitality industry’s resilience and ability to adapt. Cheers to another successful year!”

The award follows a number of recent golfing redevelopments at the Estate, including a newly refurbished 18-hole golf course, a brand-new bar and restaurant aptly named Bunkers, and an on-site golf shop, following a £15m investment.

A reviewer on Tripadvisor, who rated Aldwark Manor Estate five stars, said: “Undoubtedly our favourite hotel”, while another commented: “This place is amazing! We had such a brilliant weekend and the staff are all fabulous and a credit to such a well-run and special hotel… it’s first class in every aspect.”