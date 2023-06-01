As The Press reported earlier today, April, 12, and Ella-Marie, 17, went missing and were last seen at York railway station yesterday afternoon Wednesday (May 31).

Both were due home in Ryedale later that evening but did not arrive when expected.

A police spokesman has now said: "We're very pleased to report that the missing girls aged 12 and 17 who were last seen at York Railway Station yesterday have been found safe and well.

"Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal."