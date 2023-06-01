TWO missing girls who were last seen at York Railway Station have been found.
As The Press reported earlier today, April, 12, and Ella-Marie, 17, went missing and were last seen at York railway station yesterday afternoon Wednesday (May 31).
Both were due home in Ryedale later that evening but did not arrive when expected.
A police spokesman has now said: "We're very pleased to report that the missing girls aged 12 and 17 who were last seen at York Railway Station yesterday have been found safe and well.
"Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article