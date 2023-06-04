The team from Vita Student in York extended their support to Carecent. Carecent, situated at Central Methodist Church in St Saviourgate in York, is a breakfast centre that provides food, clothing and fellowship to members of the community in need in a warm and non-judgmental environment.

To help combat food poverty and hunger, the team at Vita Student Lawrence Street dedicated their time to serving breakfast members of the community and supporting operations, as well as volunteering their time, the Vita Student team organised donation boxes, contributing food and clothing.

The team were on hand to offer support (Image: Supplied)

Residence manager at Vita Student York, Jessica Massam, said: "We are honoured to have been able to support Carecent, their invaluable work in the community ensures that people don’t go hungry.

"More people now than ever are facing food poverty as a result of soaring inflation and the cost-of-living crisis, so being able to go and lend a hand is incredibly rewarding.”