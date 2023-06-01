Born of Botanics was previously known as The Little Yorkshire Candle Company when it was founded in 2016 just outside York.

It then moved to Goodramgate, before a further relocation to larger premises in Stonegate last June.

Owner Alex Hall says her independent business, which focusses on natural candles and diffusers to enhance wellbeing and mood, arguably has the prettiest window in the city.

Inside are ranges including an aromatherapy home fragrance range, including hand poured candles made with beeswax and natural botanical fragrances, a Kitchen Garden range and a Memories range with 10% being donated to Dementia UK.

There are also newly launched Born of Botanics bath and body products.

“It’s an Aladdin’s cave of all things botanical and beautiful and made in Yorkshire!” said Alex.

“We also stocks items from other independent businesses who share the same ethos.”

Alex is thrilled to be celebrating her store’s first year in Stonegate.

“It’s been a difficult year, but we are so grateful to our extremely loyal customers who support us. We love meeting visitors to York from all over the world who become new Born of Botanics converts and local customers who return time and time again.”

As a thank you to her customers, Alex is holding an event from 11-5pm on Sunday with drinks and cakes to celebrate. There will also be giveaways in the shop.