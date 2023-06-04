EAST Riding Archives is producing an interactive virtual tour of the archives using Google Street View.
The project is called 'Archives 360' and the team are seeking volunteers to participate as models in a re-shoot of the Street View photography, scheduled for Tuesday, June 20 from 4.30pm.
Archivist Sam Bartle said: “The archives searchroom space is quite large, so we are looking for a good number of people to come forward and to model as staff and service users”.
Models will be required to remain in position for a period of time while the photographers capture the 360 panorama still-life images at various points around the room.
Mr Bartle added: “People may remember the Mannequin Challenge, which went viral on social media a few years ago. While the Archives 360 isn’t quite as dramatic as that, it is a little bit along those lines, but involving still image rather than video.”
To register interest, or for more details, please contact Sam at Samuel.Bartle@eastriding.gov.uk
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here