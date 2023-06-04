The project is called 'Archives 360' and the team are seeking volunteers to participate as models in a re-shoot of the Street View photography, scheduled for Tuesday, June 20 from 4.30pm.

Archivist Sam Bartle said: “The archives searchroom space is quite large, so we are looking for a good number of people to come forward and to model as staff and service users”.

Models will be required to remain in position for a period of time while the photographers capture the 360 panorama still-life images at various points around the room.

Mr Bartle added: “People may remember the Mannequin Challenge, which went viral on social media a few years ago. While the Archives 360 isn’t quite as dramatic as that, it is a little bit along those lines, but involving still image rather than video.”

To register interest, or for more details, please contact Sam at Samuel.Bartle@eastriding.gov.uk