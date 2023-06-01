Police are searching for a man alleged to have exposed himself in woods near Selby but have no concerns about a large number of people intending to expose themselves on cycles in York City Centre.

It seems the law of indecent exposure only applies to some people and not to others.

Matthew Laverack,

Lord Mayors Walk,

York

---

Remembering a hero of York

YORK Royal Naval and Royal Marines Association will be holding a graveside service at York Cemetery on Sunday June 4 at 1pm for Bombardier Wilkinson, who won the VC on June 7,1855 at Sebastopol Crimea.

I don't think the people of York are aware this important grave is at York Cemetery, with its headstone in the shape of the VC cross. For more information, look on line.

Peter Shepherd,

Chairman York RNA,

Cherrywood Crescent,

Fulford, York

---

---

Did Putin order drone attacks?

DRONE attacks have been happening in Russia. Well boo hoo. What a shame.

My own opinion on this, though, is that Putin may well have ordered these attacks himself to make it look as though they were launched by Ukraine.

Some of his own people may have been killed, but, hey, who cares. Certainly not Putin who already has thousands of deaths on his already bloodied hands. He'll just class it as collateral damage. I'll tell the disillusioned people that it was Ukraine and they will believe me and that will justify any response I decide to make.

I'm still convinced he lives in a dream world where he is all powerful and mighty and nobody can stand in his way. Dream on sonny boy, dream on!

M Horsman

Moorland Road

York