A tribute to an unsung Second World War hero is due to be unveiled at an East Yorkshire train station.
Northern Trains and the Yorkshire Coast Community Rail Partnership will honour ticket collector, Ernest Barker, with a blue plaque.
On July 11, 1941, Ernest saved lives by battling a fire after a bomb hit the station yard.
That day, an unexpected raid by a German bomber caused devastation on nearby Hilderthorpe Road which killed five people.
Read Next:
- York estate agents say housing market is 'finally back to normal'
- POLL: Do you support the RMT and Aslef rail strikes?
- Vyshyvanka Day 2023: Ukrainians in York celebrate cultural festival
Bridlington railway station yard was also hit and a fire broke out on a train carriage full of ammunition.
Barker ran to the scene and fought the blaze to save the lives of people in nearby buildings while his colleagues extinguished the fire.
He became one of the first people to receive the George Medal, and his story has story has lived on thanks to the research of local historian, Richard Jones.
Tony Baxter, regional director at Northern said: "This is a wonderful way to pay tribute to a local hero and the heritage of Bridlington station and we are delighted to be a part of this community project."
Northern has published a map showing the locations of historical sites across its stations, with some blue plaques celebrating railway heritage, historical figures, and unsung heroes.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here