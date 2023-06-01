Northern Trains and the Yorkshire Coast Community Rail Partnership will honour ticket collector, Ernest Barker, with a blue plaque.

On July 11, 1941, Ernest saved lives by battling a fire after a bomb hit the station yard.

That day, an unexpected raid by a German bomber caused devastation on nearby Hilderthorpe Road which killed five people.

Bridlington railway station yard was also hit and a fire broke out on a train carriage full of ammunition.

Barker ran to the scene and fought the blaze to save the lives of people in nearby buildings while his colleagues extinguished the fire.

He became one of the first people to receive the George Medal, and his story has story has lived on thanks to the research of local historian, Richard Jones.

Tony Baxter, regional director at Northern said: "This is a wonderful way to pay tribute to a local hero and the heritage of Bridlington station and we are delighted to be a part of this community project."

Northern has published a map showing the locations of historical sites across its stations, with some blue plaques celebrating railway heritage, historical figures, and unsung heroes.

