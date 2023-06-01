A ROAD in York city centre has reopened following a serious incident in the area.

Earlier this morning (June 1), The Press reported than an incident was causing delays in the vicinity of Leeman Road and Kingsland Terrace.

North Yorkshire Police officers confirmed that Salisbury Terrace is closed due to a "serious incident" on the one-way street.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "Garfield Terrace and Livingston Street one-way are open from the direction of the train station.

"Access to Minster Vets is open for appointments."

City of York Council said the temporary traffic signals at the station end of Leeman Road have been adjusted to take account of the change in traffic movements in the area.

"An update will be issued on Twitter when the closure is removed," a council spokesperson said.

York Travel said that the road has now fully reopened.