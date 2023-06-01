Earlier this morning (June 1), The Press reported than an incident was causing delays in the vicinity of Leeman Road and Kingsland Terrace.

North Yorkshire Police officers have now confirmed that Salisbury Terrace is closed due to a "serious incident" on the one-way street.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "Garfield Terrace and Livingston Street one-way are open from the direction of the train station.

Access to Minster Vets is open for appointments. . 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/6oH9tDePQI — North Yorkshire Police - York (@NYP_York) June 1, 2023

The incident in the vicinity of Kingsland Terrace has caused a partial road closure at Salisbury Road for inbound traffic, please plan accordingly. — York Travel (@york_travel) June 1, 2023

City of York Council said the temporary traffic signals at the station end of Leeman Road have been adjusted to take account of the change in traffic movements in the area.

"An update will be issued on Twitter when the closure is removed," a council spokesperson said.

Service Update

Due to a Police Road Closure, we are unable to reach our stops on Salisbury Road, Kingsland Terrace and Leeman Road until further notice



Please allow extra time for your journey heading into #York on service 19, 29, 30, 30X and 31X.



Sorry for any inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/2cMAOb9Sg6 — Reliance Buses (@Reliancebus) June 1, 2023

More on this as we get it.