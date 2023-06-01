AN INCIDENT in a York city centre road is causing delays in the area.
The incident has caused delays in the vicinity of Leeman Road and Kingsland Terrace.
Reports suggest there has been a serious collision in the area.
The incident has also caused a partial road closure in Salisbury Road for inbound traffic.
"Please plan accordingly," a council spokesperson said.
More on this as we get it.
