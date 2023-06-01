LNER has revealed the new name ‘Together’ and livery for the Azuma train as Pride celebrations get underway across the UK this summer.

A spokesperson for the operator said the train celebrates LNER’s support of Pride activities on the East Coast Main Line, as well as its long-term commitment to diversity, equality and inclusion initiatives for colleagues, customers and communities.

The special livery was revealed ahead of the first Pride event LNER is supporting along the 956-mile route, which stretches between Scotland and London.

Together is the name chosen by LNER colleagues and a train naming panel.

Together's livery celebrating Pride (Image: LNER)

Colleagues were offered the opportunity to submit a name which was meaningful for them before a shortlist was voted for by all colleagues.

The LNER spokesperson said the name “champions the unification of all communities which LNER is proud to support”, as well as the “unique relationship” between members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies at the rail firm.

Featuring eight LGBTQ+ flags, the eye-catching livery is the first in the Azuma fleet to feature on each of the nine carriages and has been created by LNER colleagues.

David Horne, managing director at LNER, said: “It’s a momentous occasion for everyone at LNER to be unveiling the first full liveried Azuma in celebration of Pride ahead of our summer of supporting Pride events on our route.

“At LNER, we truly focus on creating an inclusive workplace where our people feel able to be themselves.

“Every year our colleagues get fully onboard with supporting our activities at Pride celebrations.

“The introduction of Together means that we will have a visual reminder for all our communities to enjoy and engage with and I’m sure its colourful design will make it a popular sight on the LNER route.”

Last year's York Pride event (Image: Newsquest)

Craig McNally, LNER equality, diversity and inclusion lead, said: “The LNER team has Pride in their DNA.

“All year round we see colleagues getting involved, supporting other colleagues and communities and sharing their stories.

“Together is the perfect celebration of the respect and love our colleagues have for each other.”

LNER will be supporting Pride events on the East Coast route, including the York Pride parade on Saturday (June 3).

The Pride event starts from the York Minster at 12pm and finishes at the Knavesmire, where its main festival event will take place.

The Together Azuma train will remain permanently on the LNER route, taking customers between destinations.

It joins the ‘Century’ Azuma train, which was named last month to celebrate 100 years since the LNER brand first came into being in 1923.