North Yorkshire Police said officers were called to Thorpe Willoughby near Selby at around 10.26am on Tuesday (May 30) to a report of a large, aggressive dog that was biting its owner.

Officers said the dog was eventually contained in a high fenced area of a local park and the park was evacuated.

The dog, described as an American bulldog and weighing around 50 kilogrammes, was eventually sedated by a vet and safely moved to a kennel.

Police officers have since confirmed that the dog has been put down by a vet.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "With the agreement of the owner, and after taking veterinary advice and assessing the risk to all involved, the dog was euthanised by a vet."

No-one, other than the owner of the dog, was injured during the incident. Their injuries are described as bite marks.

Officers said they contacted a number of animal experts including veterinary practices, the RSPCA, local zoos and wildlife park to request assistance during the incident.