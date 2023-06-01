A DOG, which attacked its owner during an incident in a North Yorkshire village, has been put down.
North Yorkshire Police said officers were called to Thorpe Willoughby near Selby at around 10.26am on Tuesday (May 30) to a report of a large, aggressive dog that was biting its owner.
Officers said the dog was eventually contained in a high fenced area of a local park and the park was evacuated.
The dog, described as an American bulldog and weighing around 50 kilogrammes, was eventually sedated by a vet and safely moved to a kennel.
Police officers have since confirmed that the dog has been put down by a vet.
A spokesperson for the police force said: "With the agreement of the owner, and after taking veterinary advice and assessing the risk to all involved, the dog was euthanised by a vet."
No-one, other than the owner of the dog, was injured during the incident. Their injuries are described as bite marks.
Officers said they contacted a number of animal experts including veterinary practices, the RSPCA, local zoos and wildlife park to request assistance during the incident.
