The school started up at York Science Park seven years ago offering accountancy-based courses. It is also an exam centre.

The school continues to greatly increase its student numbers and since Covid has added remote learning to its capabilities. Students no longer need to live in or around York. It even teaches remotely to students in the Netherlands.

Independence House boasts an EPC rating of A, awarded recently. This is the highest EPC rating any office building in York has achieved.

Director Rowanne Frankland said: “We are delighted and proud to have moved to such a modern, highly sustainable building with excellent facilities providing a fantastic environment for our students to study. The move has gone down well with all students and employers, particularly those who attended our recent ‘Welcome Day’ event.”