Ewan Thompson of Haxby has created Hospitality Benchmark Solutions, which already reports success with customers.

Ewan said: “Hospitality is the cornerstone of the North Yorkshire economy. But this incredible, once thriving sector is struggling more and more each year, many needing significant targeted help to ensure they thrive for the years to come.

“I have poured my passion for hospitality into this project, knowing the majority of local businesses will not have had access to support of this nature in the past. In many cases they will not have had the chance to even talk through their issues, never mind a resource that will be on hand to guide them through it all.”

Ewan’s background is steeped in hospitality troubleshooting, opening and operating new business and improving the performance of existing operations.

High-level roles with Living Ventures and Provenance Inns & Hotels saw Ewan open, operate and stabilise multiple high-volume restaurants, hotels & bars across the UK high street. This includes being general manager of the West Park Hotel in Harrogate.

More recently Ewan worked with Sodexo, a global facilities management company as part of their UK and Ireland Business Improvement arm, the focus delivering multi-million-pound business optimisation within complex new openings and to support underperforming clients to become much more profitable.

“I could see the detrimental legacy following Covid and Brexit and the impact it was having on a local level and knew I could really help. Launching HBS allowed me to take the quality processes and skills which optimise big business performance into the Yorkshire hospitality sector,” he continued.

With spiralling inflation, energy, recruitment gaps and a cost-of-living crisis, it’s never been more important for those in the hospitality sector to be amazing at what they do.

It means looking at profit optimisation, recruitment, retention, marketing, operational excellence and sales maximisation.

Among Ewan’s first clients in York was the Whippet Inn, which has beaten the well-known issues over the past year.

Owner Martin Bridge said: “Having the time to analyse our results in great detail and instil any new ways of working is a challenge for everyone.

“I was sceptical about how much value could be added, but Ewan’s approach has lifted our results beyond anything I was expecting. Couldn’t recommend Hospitality Benchmark Solutions more.”

For details, go to www.H-B-S.co.uk