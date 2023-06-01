The popular event attracted thousands of people last year who, donning their rainbow colours and flags in support of the day, joined a parade through the city’s streets to the Knavesmire.

This year the event returns on Saturday (June 3) starting from the York Minster at 12pm and once again finishing at the Knavesmire, where its main festival event will take place.

Areas to watch the parade, including Duncombe Place, St Helen's Square, Davygate, Parliament Street and Bishopthorpe Road, can fill up quickly so it is advised visitors and residents arrive early.

Pride returns to York on Saturday (June 3) (Image: Newsquest)

For the main event, organisers have teamed up with QueerArts UK CIC to offer a QueerArts stage with sponsorship from local organisations across the city including York University and the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.

Organisers have said the stage is the ‘first of its kind’ and will champion local and homegrown LGBTQ+ talent from singing, dancing, drag, burlesque, stand-up and more.

Headlining the stage will be singer Beth McCarthy, who rose to fame after appearing on The Voice aged 16.

Managing director of York Pride Greg Stephenson said: “It’s great to be working with Wayne and the QueerArts UK team to be bringing a brand-new stage to York Pride 2023.

“This stage, along with our Main Stage, Dance Tent and YO1 Radio Community Stage, will make York Pride 2023 the most diverse and inclusive in terms of line-up and ensuring our Pride event has something for everyone throughout the day.

“We have an abundance of local LGBT+ talent and we are pleased to be able to facilitate and financially support this new space at York Pride to celebrate and support local talent.”

Community drag performers The Family Shambles will be hosting the stage with the main host Bailey Bubbles, with sponsorship from York counselling service, Serendipity.

The stage will also include a performance from York’s LGBTQ+ choir Colours of the Rainbow.

The parade will start at York Minster at 12pm (Image: Newsquest)

Founder and director of QueerArts UK CIC Wayne Dawson said: “This is an exciting and historic moment for York.

“I’ve lived in the city since 2015 and I don’t think we’ve had anything quite like this, ever."

An official afterparty will be held at Ziggy's Bar and Nightclub from 7pm until late.

Those joining Saturday's event have been warned that train strikes could affect their travel, so organisers advise travellers to look at other options such as by bus with FirstYork or driving and using the city's Park and Rise services at Askham Bar, the Designer Outlet, Grimston Bar, Monks Cross, Poppleton Bar, and Rawcliffe Bar.

A rainbow flag is flying from the Mansion House and both the city walls and the Lord Mayor's official residence will be lit up to represent diversity throughout Pride Month.