This is part of the Humber and North Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership (HNYHCP) project to improve people’s experiences of urgent care.

The Partnership wants to understand what is working and what isn’t about urgent treatment options across the area. (Urgent treatment includes GP out of hours services and Urgent Treatment Centres, but not A&E or 999 services.)

People can feedback through a survey or by talking to volunteers in Urgent Treatment Centres throughout June and early July.

Siân Balsom, Healthwatch York Manager, confirmed they would like to hear from as many people as possible.

Shew said: “As with every Healthwatch survey, we want to hear what people’s experiences are and particularly what’s good, what isn’t working and what can be improved. Everything we hear will be anonymous. And your views will be shared in a report giving recommendations to make sure you can get the right care in the right place when you need it.”

Ashley Green, Chief Executive of Healthwatch North Yorkshire added: “It is great to work together to make sure voices across North Yorkshire and York are being heard. We know how hard it can be for people to know where to go when they need help. By sharing your experiences, you can help us show how things could be better – this is vital information that will help us and local providers improve our urgent care services.”

The surveys are available in a number of formats at: https://padlet.com/Healthwatch_York/healthwatch-york-vr8twe4jxv8zvoal.

The online survey is available at: https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/VXVZ5O/

The closing date is July 14.

Paper copies can be collected from Healthwatch York at York CVS on Priory Street. Healthwatch York will also be taking them out to community events over the next few weeks.

Copies of the survey in any other format can be requested by contacting the Healthwatch York office: by email at healthwatch@yorkcvs.org.uk or by phone 01904 621133. People can also call to talk through the questions with a member of the team if they would prefer to do this.