As The Press previously reported, Toys 'R' Us will return to the city at the WH Smith store in Monks Cross Shopping Park - five years after the last store closed in Clifton Moor in 2018.

To mark the opening on Saturday June, 10 the store will be hosting an event for customers from 9am to 1pm with mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe joining the WHSmith team for an official ribbon cutting when the store opens, before greeting visitors to the store throughout the morning.

The first 75 children visiting the store will also receive a free Toys“R”Us goody bag worth over £20 – doors will open at 9am so get there early for the giveaway.

The new Toys“R”Us shop-in-shop will feature a key range of products and activities from top toys brands including Barbie, Bluey, Fisher Price, Hot Wheels, LEGO, Marvel, Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig, Playmobil, Star Wars and more. Children will be able to try out the latest products and play hands-on with their favourite toys at the demonstration tables in store.

A lifesize Geoffrey the Giraffe sculpture will also feature in the new Toys“R”Us shop-in-shop, and a Sylvanian Families character will be making an appearance at the grand opening too.

Monks Cross Retail Park in York is the first of 9 WHSmith High Street stores to open a new shop-in-shop from Toys“R”Us, with further openings this summer in locations including Oxford, Reading and Cheltenham.

Plans have been submitted to City of York Council to install a new Toys 'R' Us sign below the WH Smith logo in the retail park.

How the new store will look (Image: ToysRUs)