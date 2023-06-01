Making sure your passport is in date before you jet off on your holiday this summer is just one more thing to add to the never-ending checklist before you can truly get into holiday mode.
However, it wouldn’t be the ideal situation if you realised your passport needs to have six months of validity to enter the country you are visiting at the last minute.
Whether it’s a backpacking trip with some friends or a break away to have some family fun in the sun, there are many countries that require you to have six months left on your passport.
Although places such as Australia, Canada and the USA only need your passport to be valid for the length of your stay, China, Thailand, Egypt and Turkey are among those that require at least six months, reports the UK Post Office website.
The countries you need 6 months on your passport to travel to
Here is a list of countries that require at least six months left on your passport according to travel experts Visa Guide World.
- Afghanistan
- Algeria
- Anguilla
- Bahrain
- Bhutan
- Botswana
- British Virgin Islands
- Brunei
- Canada
- Cambodia
- Cameroon
- Cayman Islands
- Central African Republic
- Chad
- Comoros
- Côte D’Ivoire
- Curacao
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- El Salvador
- Equatorial Guinea
- Fiji
- Gabon
- Guinea Bissau
- Guyana
- Indonesia
- Iran
- Iraq
- Israel
- Jordan
- Kenya
- Kiribati
- Laos
- Madagascar
- Malaysia
- Marshall Islands
- Micronesia
- Myanmar
- Namibia
- Nicaragua
- Nigeria
- Oman
- Palau
- Papua New Guinea
- Philippines
- Qatar
- Rwanda
- Saint Lucia
- Samoa
- Saudi Arabia
- Singapore
- Solomon Islands
- Somalia
- Somaliland
- Sri Lanka
- Sudan
- Suriname
- Taiwan
- Tanzania
- Thailand
- Timor-Leste
- Tokelau
- Tonga
- Tuvalu
- Uganda
- United Arab Emirates
- Vanuatu
- Venezuela
- Vietnam
- Yemen
- Zimbabwe
It’s important to note that the six-month rule in Canada may change depending on your country of origin and you should check with an embassy before travelling.
You can find out more about these countries including the latest travel information from the UK government's foreign travel advice website.
