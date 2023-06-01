However, it wouldn’t be the ideal situation if you realised your passport needs to have six months of validity to enter the country you are visiting at the last minute.

Whether it’s a backpacking trip with some friends or a break away to have some family fun in the sun, there are many countries that require you to have six months left on your passport.

Although places such as Australia, Canada and the USA only need your passport to be valid for the length of your stay, China, Thailand, Egypt and Turkey are among those that require at least six months, reports the UK Post Office website.

Are you travelling to any of the listed countries soon? (Image: Getty)

The countries you need 6 months on your passport to travel to

Here is a list of countries that require at least six months left on your passport according to travel experts Visa Guide World.

Afghanistan

Algeria

Anguilla

Bahrain

Bhutan

Botswana

British Virgin Islands

Brunei

Canada

Cambodia

Cameroon

Cayman Islands

Central African Republic

Chad

Comoros

Côte D’Ivoire

Curacao

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

Equatorial Guinea

Fiji

Gabon

Guinea Bissau

Guyana

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Jordan

Kenya

Kiribati

Laos

Madagascar

Malaysia

Marshall Islands

Micronesia

Myanmar

Namibia

Nicaragua

Nigeria

Oman

Palau

Papua New Guinea

Philippines

Qatar

Rwanda

Saint Lucia

Samoa

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

Solomon Islands

Somalia

Somaliland

Sri Lanka

Sudan

Suriname

Taiwan

Tanzania

Thailand

Timor-Leste

Tokelau

Tonga

Tuvalu

Uganda

United Arab Emirates

Vanuatu

Venezuela

Vietnam

Yemen

Zimbabwe

It’s important to note that the six-month rule in Canada may change depending on your country of origin and you should check with an embassy before travelling.

You can find out more about these countries including the latest travel information from the UK government's foreign travel advice website.