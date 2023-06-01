Séverine is currently Education and Public Sector Senior Director at Dassault Systèmes, Northern Europe, a scientific software and virtual technology company. She leads on external engagement and business development for education and public services and is passionate about empowering the workforce of the future to use technology.

Séverine has also been a Sustainability Lead for over five years and has done a Masterclass in the Circular Economy at the University of Exeter and holds a diploma in Business Sustainability Management from Cambridge University.

She is an active STEM Ambassador and sits as a non-executive member on several boards including as Vice-President of the French Chamber of Commerce in Great Britain and as a member of the Industry Board of the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre.