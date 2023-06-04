Eight years on from a lifechanging accident, Martyn Piercy, 47, had his heart set on raising as much money as possible by creating his own triathlon challenge, to support the Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) team that helped to save his life.

After an accident at work left Martyn with lifechanging spinal injuries, the YAA team were dispatched and after an assessment on-scene, Martyn was immediately flown to Leeds General Infirmary (LGI) where he was rushed into emergency nine-hour surgery.

Martyn and Stephen took part in the challenge to raise money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance (Image: Supplied)

Martyn’s spinal injuries were too severe, leaving him paralysed from the waist down. However, after spending six months in a spinal rehabilitation unit, his positive attitude ignited a determination to fight against his diagnosis and regain some movement in his legs, with a long term aim to walk again.

A former stone worker, Martyn now considers physiotherapy his full-time occupation, seeing each day as a "shift" to reach his mobility goals.

Determined to give thanks to the team who saved his life, Martyn organised his own triathlon challenge around his hometown of Thirsk, with the help of his cousin, Stephen Piercy.

The triathlon, which took place on May 7, was adapted for Martyn, who completed a 100-metre walk in callipers, a 15-mile handcycle and finished with a 500-metre swim. Stephen supported his cousin by completing a six-mile run, 15-mile cycle and a 750-metre swim.

Martyn said: "Our training began in January. On the day, we started walking and running at 8am, then biking for two hours at 9.30am and finally swimming for 30 minutes at 12.30pm.

"I actually got a foot infection three days before the event, making it difficult to walk and slide my foot into my trainer, so we modified the shoe by cutting a large hole in the side.

Martyn and Stephen during their challenge (Image: Supplied)

"We both had a huge amount of pride raising £5,700 for this amazing charity that helped me of the day of my accident and also helps so many people daily."

Meanwhile, Stephen said he is "incredibly proud" of his cousin.

"His ambition and determination to complete this triathlon has been remarkable. The money is going to an excellent charity, without which, Martyn’s injuries could have been significantly worse," he added.

Tessa Klemz, regional fundraiser for YAA in North Yorkshire, said: "When we first heard of Martyn’s story there was a sense of awe in the room for how inspirational he truly is.

Tracking their training journey on fitness community platform Strava, the pair shared training videos, training routes and personal best times.

The duo's donation page can be found on the Just Giving website.