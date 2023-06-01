Police have reported that a teenager who was missing from Thirsk has been found.
Yesterday, North Yorkshire Police reported that a teenage girl, 16, hadn't been seen since she left her home the evening of Tuesday, May 30.
Officers and now pleased to report that the girl was found safe and well last night (Wednesday, May 31).
The force thanks everyone who shared the appeal.
