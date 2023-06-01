The Tuesday event aims to give you the opportunity to consider what you can do to bring out the best in your teams, increase productivity and sales, which links directly to your bottom line.

You will take away ideas and strategies that you can put into practice to help grow your business, in addition to learning about potential funding opportunities.

It starts at 8am at Pro-Development, Forest Farm Business Park, Fulford, York.

At 8.30am accountant Mark Grewer will present some cost-saving tips, along with financing and acquisition opportunities to help increase a firm’s profit and growth.

At 9.30am, Michelle Mook will give take away tips to help increase profit through investing in people.

To book, call Clair Watmore on 01904 655202. The complimentary workshop includes breakfast.