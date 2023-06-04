A new study, conducted by outdoor experts at GO Outdoors, looked at the number of hiking, biking, nature and wildlife as well as the average cost of local transport and how popular the destination is to create a holiday hotspot score.

The research ranked North Yorkshire's Whitby as the fifth best holiday destination in the country - with Betws-y-coed taking top sport in the study.

Whitby was shown to have more than 24,000 Google searches, with 94 'things to do' in the area. The town scored 1.51 in nature and wildlife tours, 0.76 in bike tours and 43.9 in hiking trails.

The cost of transport in Whitby stood at £2.50 - giving the seaside town an overall score of 7.58 out of 10.

Ambleside ranked in second place, with St Ives coming in third.

The study also looked at the best holiday destinations for camping - with both Whitby and Yorkshire ranking in the top 10.

Northumberland takes the top spot as the highest-rated holiday destinations for camping, with 4.87 out of five stars. Caernarfonshire ranked in second, with Devon taking third spot.