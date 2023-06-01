A CREW were called to rescue a boat from a river near York after its engine failed.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said Selby boat crew attended to assist with the rescue of a boat from a river in the town following engine failure at around 5pm yesterday (May 31).
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Crews towed the boat back to lock.
"All persons were safe."
