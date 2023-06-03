Over the next four weeks, Bradley's Jewellers, based in Low Petergate, will spotlight its Twinkle Toes collection – a not-for-profit range of silver and 9k gold jewellery that was created specifically to support a range of charities, including Steps, Sands, The Miscarriage Association and the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Bradley’s Jewellers owner, Kay Bradley, has first-hand experience of lower-limb conditions. Her four-year-old son Rupert was born with bilateral talipes and is treated at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital and supported by the team at York Podiatry. The condition occurs in around one in every 1,000 births across the UK and is most prevalent in boys.

Kay said: “Today, my son Rupert is responding well to treatment and is a happy and active little boy. Giving back to the health professionals who made his progress and recovery possible is important to me, so I created Twinkle Toes as a thank you.

"As we mark World Clubfoot Day in June 2023, there’s no better time to shine a light on this capsule collection and highlight how independent retailers can channel their jewellery design talents into supporting worthwhile causes. I know I did, and I am thrilled with the results so far.”

The capsule collection includes pendant necklaces and charms with foot imprints accented with rainbow-coloured gemstones, with prices starting at £35.

Some of the Twinkle Toes collection from Bradley's (Image: Supplied)

To give back to the community of NHS staff, health professionals and podiatrists who have supported her son, Kay created the Twinkle Toes collection in 2022 and has since raised £1,000, which will be presented to Steps Charity Worldwide during Clubfoot Awareness Month. Twinkle Toes pendants are also worn as part of the staff uniform at York Podiatry, which has treated Bradley’s son since he was three months old.

Elsewhere, Kay is working on a children’s book that addresses the small daily trials and tribulations of lower limb conditions. It will be illustrated and printed by local artists in York.

She added: “I want to raise awareness and help other parents and families. I feel the emotional struggle is sometimes not recognised. For example, simple things like changing a baby when they are wearing a cast, going to the supermarket and not fitting in a shopping trolley, or going to the park and not being able to use the swings. These are small but stressful things we faced.”

Further details on the new Bradleys collection can be found on the jeweller's website.

The firm was named Independent Fine Jeweller of the Year at the Professional Jeweller Awards 2021 and Retailer of the Year at the UK Jewellery Awards 2022.