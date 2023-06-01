City of York Council said restrictions have been put in place in High Petergate to allow for power grid work to take place.

The restrictions are between the junctions with St Leonards Place and Duncombe Place.

These will be in place until 11.59pm on Tuesday June 6 - and they were put in place at around 4pm yesterday (May 31).

The restrictions are in place to ensure the work can be carried out safely.

An alternative route for diverted traffic will be signed during the works period.