York Army Museum is calling on people to bring in their items on Digital Collection Day on Monday (June 5) between 10am and 3pm.

The event is part of a nationwide campaign organised by Their Finest Hour, a team based at the University of Oxford and funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, which is collecting and preserving the everyday stories and objects of the Second World War.

At the Digital Collection Day, stories about your family’s wartime experience – and associated objects such as diaries, letters, medals, journals and ration books – will be recorded, digitised and then uploaded to the online archive, which will be free-to-use and launch in June 2024.

Dr Stuart Lee, project leader, said: “We’re delighted to be able to create an archive of memories of the Second World War. We know from previous projects that people have so many wonderful objects, photos and anecdotes which have been passed down from family members which are at risk of getting lost or being forgotten."

The project team said it is especially interested in collecting contributions from people from underrepresented backgrounds in order to increase the diversity of people benefiting from Second World War heritage.