The Northern Soul Weekender returns to Bridlington Spa from June 23-25 for the biggest and most talked about soul event of 2023.

The event will feature six rooms of the best soul sounds from the early 1960s to current releases, with all genres covered by over 70 DJs from all over the country, spinning 100 per cent vinyl.

Organiser Pat Brady said: “We are excited to return to this unique venue and relive the classic memories of the past and experience the best of Northern Soul.

“The Bridlington Weekender has an amazing atmosphere, with top DJs and top sounds, which will attract an audience from all over the UK, and we are delighted to be working again with Visit East Yorkshire to stage this incredible event.”

Councillor Nick Coultish, portfolio holder for culture, leisure and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said the event is expected to attract around 2,000 people over the three days this year.

For more information on the event, to book tickets which are priced at £35 for the full three days and for a full list of DJs, visit the website or call the box office on 01262 678258.