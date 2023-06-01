POLICE have put out an urgent appeal for help to find two missing girls.

April, 12, and Ella-Marie, 17, are missing and may be together.

The girls were last seen at York railway station on the afternoon of Wednesday (May 31).

Both were due home in Ryedale later that evening but did not arrive when expected.

It's possible they have travelled to Leeds.

April is described as 5ft4in, medium build, with bright red shoulder length hair last seen wearing green t-shirt, a sleeveless black jacket with a hood, and black trainers.

Ella-Marie is described as petite with brown hair in bob, blue glasses, last seen wearing light coloured top and leggings, and dark coloured trainers.

Anyone who has seen either of the girls is asked to call police on 101 or call 999 if you have an immediate sighting.

Incident 277 of 31 May.