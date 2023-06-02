For most households, it’s a classic British staple meal to have every now and again, especially when you’re craving a huge portion of chips to share drizzled in salt and vinegar.

To help you decide where to get your next dish of fish, here are some of the best places for fish and chips in the region according to their Tripadvisor reviews – each location has a minimum rating of 4.0.

Some of the best places for fish and chips in North Yorkshire

Lifeboat Fish Bar

Location: 76 Eastborough, Scarborough, YO11 1NJ

Rating: 5/5

One reviewer left this comment: “We live in Scarborough and never had fish + chips before from here until today. Wow is all I can say. Delicious and cooked perfect. The best we have ever had, this fish was so chunky and fresh and the chips where beautiful . Service with a smile despite been busy everybody was very polite and looked very well presented. We will be back.”

Drake's Fish & Chips

Location: 97 Low Petergate, York, YO1 7HY

Rating: 4.5/5

A happy customer said: “We had heard that Drakes sold the best fish & chips in York - and they delivered with aplomb. Donna gave us excellent table service. Two of us had haddock & chips (+ mushy peas of course!), two had scampi & chips. Thoroughly enjoyable experience. Don't hold back - go and get a table now (or takeaway!!)”

Trenchers

Location: New Quay Road, Whitby, YO21 1DH

Rating: 4.5/5

This visitor posted: “Excellent fish and chip restaurant. There are many to choose from in Whitby and we tried several but both thought Trenchers was the best of them all. Light and roomy inside, good friendly service, good menu and great fish, chips and mushy peas. What's not to like!"

Magpie Café

Location: 14 Pier Road, Whitby, YO21 3PU

Rating: 4.5/5

A person commented: “Excellent restaurant! This is much more than a cafe. We had fantastic whitebait. We also had monkfish wrapped in Parma ham, and the cold seafood platter. All were excellent. Great service.”

Thompsons Fish Restaurant

Location: A64 Hazelbush, York, YO32 9TW

Rating: 4.5/5

A regular user posted: “We have visited Thompsons for years and mostly visited on a two or three regular week basis. Never been disappointed, we have had fish and chips all over the country. Previously years ago we lived nearer to Wetherby Whaler at Wetherby but now this has become our favourite. Standard always the highest and recommended it to many people, staff are like friends.”

The Famous Fish Pan

Location: 28A Foreshore Road, Scarborough, YO11 1PB

Rating: 4.5/5

This review said: “Can’t fault the place. The staff and food are amazing. Highly recommend and you definitely get your money’s worth.”

The Fisherman's Wife

Location: Khyber Pass, Whitby, YO21 3PZ

Rating: 4.5/5

This customer wrote: “As usual the best fish and chips in Whitby. The fish is gorgeous (only ever had the Haddock) and so much better than any other I have tasted.

“The staff are lovely and the view is magnificent. Thank you.”