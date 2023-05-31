The pub and restaurant is owned by Qdos Entertainment under the umbrella of Five Star Collection.

Ben Hogarth, Director of Five Star Collection said, “Whilst The Copper Horse has retained some of its loyal clientele from times past, tastes have changed, and today’s customers are looking for a more casual dining experience. The post-covid recovery period has proved harder than anticipated for traditional restaurants, compounded by the cost-of-living crisis and inflationary pressures on food supply chains. We are therefore closing, to consider the future of The Copper Horse, with several options being explored”.

Nick Thomas MBE, Chairman of Qdos Entertainment added:“Closing The Copper Horse was a very difficult decision for us to take, but times change, and so the business needs to evolve. On behalf of the Thomas family and the wider Five Star team, Sandra and I would like to express our sincere gratitude to our customers and everyone who has worked at The Copper Horse for the past eighteen years”

Qdos Entertainment Group (Qdos) was established in 1999, in an expansion of what was formerly Nick Thomas Enterprises. Qdos is now wholly owned by husband and wife entrepreneurs, Nick & Sandra Thomas and continues to operate in the theatre production and leisure sectors

The company’s freehold restaurants and accommodation businesses, also include the award-winning The Mayfield Hotel in Seamer, The Plough, Pub, Restaurant and Rooms and The Yew Tree cafe in Scalby, near Scarborough.

A post on The Copper Horse's Facebook page said: "Dear valued customers and friends,

It’s with a heavy heart that we must share some news with you today. After much consideration and evaluation, we have made the decision to close our doors until further notice.

Over the years, we’ve been incredibly fortunate to have served a community that has embraced us wholeheartedly and are thankful for our customers support and loyalty. We would also like to express our deepest gratitude to our wonderful team. Their passion and enthusiasm has been the backbone of what we do and made our restaurant feel like a true family.

Whilst this chapter may be coming to a close, we are proud to have served you for so many years and can now take time to plan the next evolution.

Customers who have paid a deposit for an upcoming booking, please contact: info@thecopperhorse.co.uk

We will miss you all, thank you

The Copper Horse team"